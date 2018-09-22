Correa (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Correa was new arrival on Thursday's injury report, as he didn't practice then or Friday. The third-year pro has eight tackles and two sacks despite a limited role through two games. Since he's averaged just 32 snaps in those contests, he shouldn't be counted on in IDP settings.