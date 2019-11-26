Play

Orr was promoted from the practice squad to the Titans' active 53-man roster Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

With Chris Milton (undisclosed) going on IR, Orr gets another shot as depth in Tennessee's secondary. The undrafted free agent previously spent Week 8 on the with the team but did not get into the game.

