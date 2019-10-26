The Titans promoted Orr to the 53-man roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Orr appears to be on track to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Buccaneers. The undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga has spent the season on the Titans' practice, and he'll look to contribute on special teams.

