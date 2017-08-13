Titans' Karl Klug: Expects to return to practice Wednesday
Klug (Achilles) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.
Klug's long journey back to the field seems like its finally coming to a close. The seven-year vet tore his Achilles last December and has been itching a return since. Klug will likely ease back into the swing of things, but it'll be a good sign to see him out on the field again.
