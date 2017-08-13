Play

Klug (Achilles) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Klug's long journey back to the field seems like its finally coming to a close. The seven-year vet tore his Achilles last December and has been itching a return since. Klug will likely ease back into the swing of things, but it'll be a good sign to see him out on the field again.

