Klug (groin) is expected to return to practice this week, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Klug was originally scheduled to return last week after a long recovery from a torn Achilles last December, but it appears he suffered from a minor groin injury that delayed his return to the field. Expect the Titans to ease the veteran back into practice reps this week.

