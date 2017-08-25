Titans' Karl Klug: Will play Sunday
Klug (groin) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise with Klug returning to practice this past week after suffering a minor groin injury. With his injury history, however, Klug will likely play limited snaps in Sunday's contest.
