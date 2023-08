Jackson was informed Tuesday that he's made the Titans' initial 53-man roster, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jackson exited the Titans' second preseason game this year due to a knee injury, but he returned to action for the team's preseason finale and played 17 snaps on offense and seven on special teams. He secured his lone target for a 26-yard touchdown during the team's exhibition win over New England and should begin the 2023 campaign as a depth option at wide receiver.