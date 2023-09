Jackson played 11 snaps on special teams in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers and brought back two punts for 11 yards.

The undrafted rookie out of Georgia earned a spot on the Titans' 53-man roster out of the preseason after securing a job as the team's top kickoff and punt returner, but he doesn't look as though he'll be featured at receiver anytime soon. Jackson has yet to log a snap on offense through two weeks.