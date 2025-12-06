Titans' Kendell Brooks: Chance to return Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brooks was a full participant in practice all week, and he appears to be on track to return from a two-game absence as long as an independent neurologist clears him from the league's concussion protocol. Brooks has primarily contributed on special teams this season, though his return would also bolster the Titans' secondary.