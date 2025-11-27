Brooks (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brooks was unable to play in the Titans' Week 12 loss to the Seahawks while in the league's concussion protocol. Even if he returns to practice this week, he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be given the green light to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. Brooks has primarily served on special teams and has accumulated five tackles (three solo) through six regular-season games.