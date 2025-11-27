Brooks (concussion) practiced in full Thursday.

This is a great sign for Brooks, who didn't play last Sunday against Seattle due to a concussion and opened this week as non-participant in practice. However, he'll need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to be able to return to action this Sunday versus Jacksonville. If Brooks does get clearance to play, he'll likely continue to work primarily on special teams, as he's logged just one defensive snap so far this season.