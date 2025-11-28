Brooks (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brooks appeared to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 13 contest, as he upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to full practice Thursday. However, he's now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion. While the 25-year-old is sidelined Sunday, expect Kevin Winston to play as the Titans' top reserve free safety.