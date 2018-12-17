Titans' Kendrick Lewis: Could see larger role
Lewis is in line for a larger role now that Logan Ryan (leg) is out for the season, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis averaged 52 snaps per game between Weeks 4 and 7 this year but has fallen out of the rotation almost entirely since then. Ryan's injury Sunday opened the door for Lewis to again see the field, and he responded with a season-high nine tackles and a pass defensed. He'll figure to see significant time for the remainder of the year if he can maintain Sunday's high level of play.
