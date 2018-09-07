Lewis (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Lewis popped up on the injury report this week when he didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, and it has ended up being serious enough to keep the defensive back sidelined for Week 1. Lewis was expected to primarily be a contributor on special teams this season, so his absence won't have to much of an impact on the Titans.