Titans' Kendrick Lewis: Sidelined for Week 1
Lewis (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Lewis popped up on the injury report this week when he didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, and it has ended up being serious enough to keep the defensive back sidelined for Week 1. Lewis was expected to primarily be a contributor on special teams this season, so his absence won't have to much of an impact on the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...