Lewis (foot) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Lewis was originally deemed questionable for the contest, but the Titans have opted to keep him sidelined. The decision is surprising, as he was a full participant at Friday's practice. His absence should open up some more potential playing time for Dane Cruikshank and Brynden Trawick in the depth safety role.