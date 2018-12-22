Durden will not be active for Saturday's matchup with the Redskins due to a coach's decision, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Durden just rejoined the Titans after being let go on Dec. 1 following a five-game stint with the team. He was expected to provide depth in the secondary, but will now be watching from the sidelines.

