Titans' Kenneth Durden: Promoted from practice squad
The Titans signed Durden from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Durden's spot on the active roster comes following the placement of fellow cornerback Logan Ryan (lower leg) on injured reserve. The 26-year-old was previously active for five games with the Titans this season, including his NFL debut, and rejoins the 53-man roster after having been let go Dec. 1. Expect Durden to play a depth role in Tennessee's secondary, and take most of his snaps on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...