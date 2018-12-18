The Titans signed Durden from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Durden's spot on the active roster comes following the placement of fellow cornerback Logan Ryan (lower leg) on injured reserve. The 26-year-old was previously active for five games with the Titans this season, including his NFL debut, and rejoins the 53-man roster after having been let go Dec. 1. Expect Durden to play a depth role in Tennessee's secondary, and take most of his snaps on special teams.

