Murray (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murray was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he is past the issue and should have no problem suiting up against Houston on Sunday. Since the Titans' Week 5 bye, Murray has logged 38 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across six regular-season games.
