Murray tallied 10 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in Tennessee's loss to Washington on Sunday.
Murray has now recorded 10 tackles twice in the last three weeks. Throughout the first 12 games of the season, the 26-year-old has racked up 86 stops (51 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks.
More News
-
Titans' Kenneth Murray: Shines on defense Sunday•
-
Titans' Kenneth Murray: Clears injury report•
-
Titans' Kenneth Murray: Working through shoulder issue•
-
Titans' Kenneth Murray: Team-high 10 tackles vs. Minnesota•
-
Titans' Kenneth Murray: Marks six stops•
-
Titans' Kenneth Murray: Exits game with shoulder injury•