Murray tallied 10 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in Tennessee's loss to Washington on Sunday.

Murray has now recorded 10 tackles twice in the last three weeks. Throughout the first 12 games of the season, the 26-year-old has racked up 86 stops (51 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks.

