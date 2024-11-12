Murray posted six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Murray has played nearly every defensive snap this year, but he has averaged just 6.6 tackles per game, meaning his floor is on the low end for fantasy purposes. Fellow Titans LB Jack Gibbens has managed to post a whopping 37 tackles in his first three starts of the season over the last three weeks, proving to be a far better fantasy option thus far.