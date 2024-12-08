Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Murray was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Commanders in Week 13. With Murray and Jerome Baker (neck) both ruled out Sunday, Luke Gifford and Otis Reese will start at inside linebacker, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com.
