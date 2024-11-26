Murray totaled seven tackles (six solo), including two for loss, and one interception in Sunday's 32-27 Week 12 win over Houston.

Murray led Tennessee in tackles in the victory, and he's registered at least six stops in all but one of his 11 games this season. The linebacker also notched his first interception of the campaign in the third quarter, picking off a C.J. Stroud pass intended for Nico Collins. Murray leads Tennessee with 76 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, on the season.