Murray (shoulder) has agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Titans, ESPN.com reports.

Murray missed the final two games of his Chargers tenure due to a shoulder injury, but he's expected to be recovered by the time Tennessee begins organized team activities. Prior to getting hurt, Murray posted 107 tackles in 2023, tying the career high he set as a rookie in 2020 after being drafted 23rd overall that year.