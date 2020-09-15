Vaccaro logged six tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in Week 1 against Denver.

Vaccaro finished second on the team in tackles, most notable of which was a two-yard loss when he tackled Melvin Gordon out of the backfield in the third quarter. He was also credited for a pass breakup on a throw intended for Jerry Jeudy one play later. Vaccaro was one of three Titans defensive players to remain on the field for 100 percent of the team's plays, illustrating his importance to the unit.