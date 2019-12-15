Play

Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Gearing up against Texans

Vaccaro (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Vaccaro practiced without limitations twice in the preceding week, and he finally received clearance from an independent neurologist. The 28-year-old is an every-down safety, and he's accrued 68 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups through 13 games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories