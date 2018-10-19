Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Limited participant Thursday
Vaccaro (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Vaccaro was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day, maintaining some hope he'll be able to play Sunday against the Chargers. He's still towards the early end of his original 2-to-4 week timetable, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out if he is unable to participate in a full practice Friday.
More News
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Returns to practice field•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Out 2-to-4 weeks with dislocated elbow•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Spotted wearing sling•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Records sack in Week 3•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Picks off Tannehill in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...