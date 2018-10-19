Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Limited participant Thursday

Vaccaro (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Vaccaro was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day, maintaining some hope he'll be able to play Sunday against the Chargers. He's still towards the early end of his original 2-to-4 week timetable, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out if he is unable to participate in a full practice Friday.

