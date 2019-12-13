Play

Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Listed as questionable

Vaccaro (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Vaccaro has logged two straight full practice sessions. The veteran safety still needs to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before exiting the league's concussion protocol, but he appears to have a real shot at doing so in time for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Texans.

