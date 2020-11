Vaccaro had eight tackles (five solo) during Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Colts.

Vaccaro's tackle total was second only to fellow safety Kevin Byard (10) for the Titans. However, the 29-year-old has been held below five tackles in three of his last five games, and he's still looking for his first interception or forced/recovered fumble of the season. Though he's a three-down player in Tennessee's secondary, Vaccaro's fantasy ceiling in IDP formats is somewhat limited.