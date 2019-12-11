Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Making progress in protocol
Vaccaro (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Vaccaro suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. It's a positive sign that the veteran safety is already able to return to the practice field, so his next step is kicking any limitations ahead of this Sunday's divisional matchup against the Texans.
More News
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Reaches quarterback in win•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Ties team lead in tackles•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Staying in Tennessee•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Starts 13 games for Titans•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Carries no injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.