Play

Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Making progress in protocol

Vaccaro (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Vaccaro suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. It's a positive sign that the veteran safety is already able to return to the practice field, so his next step is kicking any limitations ahead of this Sunday's divisional matchup against the Texans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories