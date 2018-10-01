Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Out 2-to-4 weeks with dislocated elbow

Vaccaro sustained a dislocated right elbow Sunday in the Titans' 26-23 overtime victory over the Eagles and is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Vaccaro will be forced to miss some time with the injury, his diagnosis amounts to positive news, as the Titans had feared the safety may have suffered structural damage to his elbow. Through the Titans' first four games, Vaccaro has accrued 17 stops, one interception and one sack to help form a solid tandem with Kevin Byard at the back end. Kendrick Lewis is the leading candidate to assume a starting role while Vaccaro is out.