Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Picks off Tannehill in season opener
Vaccaro recorded five tackles and an interception during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps, Vaccaro started at strong safety alongside Kevin Byard and didn't take long to log his first interception as a member of the Titans. While his tackle production wasn't anything to write home about, Vaccaro could realistically shatter the 60 tackles he logged last year in New Orleans if he continues to handle this kind of role in the defense.
