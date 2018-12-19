Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Practices in full

Vaccaro (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Vaccaro suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over the Giants and was limited during Tuesday's practiced, but managed to fully participate Wednesday. The starting safety appears on track to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol and suit up against the Redskins on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories