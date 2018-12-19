Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Practices in full
Vaccaro (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Vaccaro suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over the Giants and was limited during Tuesday's practiced, but managed to fully participate Wednesday. The starting safety appears on track to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol and suit up against the Redskins on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....