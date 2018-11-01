Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Practices Thursday

Vaccaro (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Vaccaro has not seen the field since Week 4 of the regular season due to a lingering elbow injury, but the veteran safety appears to have recovered well during the Titans' bye week. Barring any setbacks, Vaccaro seems on track to suit up against the Cowboys on Monday.

