Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Practicing in full

Vaccaro (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Vaccaro remains in the league's protocol for head injuries, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, but his full practice session represents a tangible step in the right direction. The veteran safety appears to have a real shot at receiving full clearance in time for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, but he'll first need to meet with an independent neurologist.

