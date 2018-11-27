Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Productive against Texans

Vaccaro tallied eight tackles and a sack in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

Vaccaro finished the game with a season-best eight tackles, including his second sack of the campaign. He's largely disappointed in his first stint with the Titans, recording just one pass defensed and one interception after recording seven pass breakups and three interceptions in 2017. Part of that can be attributed to him missing three games in October with an elbow injury, though he's still failed to make a large impact since returning to the field in Week 9.

More News
Our Latest Stories