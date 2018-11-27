Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Productive against Texans
Vaccaro tallied eight tackles and a sack in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.
Vaccaro finished the game with a season-best eight tackles, including his second sack of the campaign. He's largely disappointed in his first stint with the Titans, recording just one pass defensed and one interception after recording seven pass breakups and three interceptions in 2017. Part of that can be attributed to him missing three games in October with an elbow injury, though he's still failed to make a large impact since returning to the field in Week 9.
More News
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Practices Thursday•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Unavailable in London•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Returns to practice field•
-
Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Out 2-to-4 weeks with dislocated elbow•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...