Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Questionable for Sunday

Vaccaro (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers in London.

Vaccaro was a limited practice participant this week after sitting out the last two games due to a dislocated right elbow. The 27-year-old remains toward the front end of his original 2-to-4 week recovery timetable, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out Sunday as well. The Titans have their bye Week 8, so not facing the Chargers would supply him an extra two weeks without game action.