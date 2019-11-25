Play

Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Reaches quarterback in win

Vaccaro recorded five tackles, including one sack and one tackle for loss in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars.

Vaccaro got to the quarterback for the first time this season, taking down Nick Foles midway through the fourth quarter. Just 11 games into the season, Vaccaro has already surpassed his 58 total tackles last season and is on pace to post his highest mark since 2015.

