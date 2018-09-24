Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Records sack in Week 3

Vaccaro totaled four tackles and a sack in Week 3 against Jacksonville.

Vaccaro has made a big impact in his first season with the Titans, picking off a pass in Week 1 and recording his first sack of the season in Week 3. He had a career-best three interceptions last season, and is off to a productive start with his new team.

