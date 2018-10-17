Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Returns to practice field
Vaccaro (elbow) is wearing an elbow brace during Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Vaccaro continues to nurse a dislocated right elbow, but has managed to return to the practice field in some capacity. Entering the third week of an initial 2-to-4 week recovery timetable, the veteran safety appears to be approaching a return to full health.
