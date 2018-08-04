Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Signing with Titans

Vaccaro will sign a deal with the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Interest in Vaccaro began picking up, so the Titans decided to avoid potentially losing out on him by signing the veteran safety. He served as a reliable safety for the Saints during most of his five-year tenure there but is coming off a career-low 60-tackle season. Still, he should challenge for the starting job in Nashville with Johnathan Cyprien (knee) likely done for the season.

