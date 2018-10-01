Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Spotted wearing sling

Vaccaro (elbow) was seen with a sling on his right arm following Sunday's win over the Eagles, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Vaccaro left Sunday's game against the Eagles with an elbow injury and did not return, and the sling certainly suggests that it could be somewhat serious. Look for an update on Vaccaro's status to come later this week.

