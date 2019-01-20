Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Starts 13 games for Titans
Vaccaro had 58 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and one interception in 13 starts this season.
Vaccaro signed with the Titans in August after Jonathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL, and served as the team's starting strong safety minus the three games he missed due to a dislocated elbow. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent for 2019. Tennessee is seemingly set at safety with Cyprien and Kevin Byard, but the team could still re-sign Vaccaro to be the No. 3 safety and serve in a hybrid role.
