Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Staying in Tennessee

Vaccaro is re-signing with the Titans on a four-year, $26 million contract with $11.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vaccaro was solid but unspectacular in 13 appearances (all starts) during his first season in Tennessee, finishing with 58 tackles (41 solo), four passes defensed, two sacks and one interception. His contract will be dwarfed by the top safeties available on the market, but it's still a good outcome for the 2013 first-round pick after his up-and-down tenure in New Orleans. The Titans have Vaccaro and Kevin Byard locked in as their starting safeties, with the latter safely among the league's elite at his position.