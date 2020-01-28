Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Steady 2019 performance

Vaccaro recorded 84 tackles, 1 sack and one interception across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.

Vaccaro played in every regular season game for the first time since the 2015 campaign. He also reached 10 career interceptions, and has picked off at least one pass in six of his seven seasons in the NFL. Vaccaro will be back with the Titans in 2020 and should form a strong duo with Kevin Byard to stabilize the back-end of the Titans secondary.