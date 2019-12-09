Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Suffers concussion Sunday

Vaccaro won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders after sustaining a concussion, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Vaccaro generated four tackles (three solo) before exiting the contest, and Amani Hooker will likely be the main beneficiary of Vaccaro's absence. The 28-year-old safety will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before suiting up again, and his next chance is a crucial divisional matchup Week 15 against the Texans.