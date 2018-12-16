Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Suffers concussion

Vaccaro exited Sunday's game against the Giants after sustaining a concussion, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Vaccaro will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol and will have a short week to clear it as the Titans face the Redskins on Saturday. Kendrick Lewis is next up at strong safety for the Titans.

More News
Our Latest Stories