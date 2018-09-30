Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Suffers elbow injury

Vaccaro is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to an elbow injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

As long as Vaccaro remains sidelined, Kendrick Lewis will serve as Tennessee's starting strong safety. If Vaccaro is unable to return to the Week 4 tilt, expect an update on his health after the game's conclusion.

