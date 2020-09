Vaccaro recorded 11 tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss, two passes defended and a quarterback hit in Week 2 against Jacksonville.

Vaccaro was all over the field in Week 2, recording his first sack of the campaign. He also tied for the team lead with 11 tackles -- his first time reaching double-digit takedowns since 2017. Vaccaro has served as a major piece of the Titans' secondary through two games by notching 17 total tackles, three of which have been for a loss.