Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Ties team lead in tackles

Vaccaro made eight tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Vaccaro tied Logan Ryan for the team lead in tackles. However, his IDP upside is limited with few stats coming in coverage. He's a talented downhill run stopper, though, and he pairs up with one of the league's premier safeties in Kevin Byard, who snagged an interception in this contest.

