Vaccaro (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Vaccaro was on the injury report earlier in the week with a neck injury, and now he's been placed in the league's concussion protocol, ruling him out for Week 11. The veteran safety is an integral part of the Titans' secondary, and Amani Hooker should be the main beneficiary of Vaccaro's absence. Vaccaro will look to return for next week's divisional clash against Indianapolis.